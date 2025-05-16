Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giant: John Lithgow’s masterful turn explores Roald Dahl’s antisemitism – and wider questions about children’s literature

By Kristina West, Lecturer in Children's Literature, Royal Holloway University of London
Back in 2023, a bitter debate erupted over the editing of Roald Dahl’s children’s books. His publishers, Puffin Books, had worked with Dahl’s estate (now owned by Netflix) to remove references to violence, body size, mental health, gender and skin colour. Now, a new play about an incident in Dahl’s later life is focusing on another controversy.

Giant (written by Mark Rosenblatt) is playing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: New government must prioritize justice and truth measures to prevent further abuse
~ Europe: Brussels court ruling on tracking-based ads a major win for right to privacy
~ To boost the nation’s health, the government’s proposed food strategy must put people over profits
~ With a new minister for early childhood education, what can the federal government do to make centres safer?
~ Ben Roberts-Smith has lost an appeal in his long-running defamation case. Here’s why
~ Podcast: Safa, from the Palestinian diaspora, on how revealing her identity can make her feel unsafe
~ Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave
~ You usually need more than a few drops of blood, saliva or urine to detect illnesses. Here’s why
~ EU Needs Tougher Response to Attack on Turkish Opposition
~ Sri Lanka’s Tamil Women Await Justice 16 Years Since War’s End
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter