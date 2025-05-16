Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: New government must prioritize justice and truth measures to prevent further abuse

By Amnesty International
Syria’s new government must take immediate, concrete steps towards justice, truth and reparation that address the country’s devastating legacy of abuses and urgently undertake human rights-based reform to prevent further violations, said Amnesty International today. Between 2011 and 2024, Amnesty International documented widespread crimes under international law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity and […] The post Syria: New government must prioritize justice and truth measures to prevent further abuse appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe: Brussels court ruling on tracking-based ads a major win for right to privacy
~ To boost the nation’s health, the government’s proposed food strategy must put people over profits
~ With a new minister for early childhood education, what can the federal government do to make centres safer?
~ Ben Roberts-Smith has lost an appeal in his long-running defamation case. Here’s why
~ Podcast: Safa, from the Palestinian diaspora, on how revealing her identity can make her feel unsafe
~ Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave
~ You usually need more than a few drops of blood, saliva or urine to detect illnesses. Here’s why
~ EU Needs Tougher Response to Attack on Turkish Opposition
~ Sri Lanka’s Tamil Women Await Justice 16 Years Since War’s End
~ Why does digital violence against LGBTI people in Thailand and Taiwan continue even after marriage equality?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter