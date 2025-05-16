To boost the nation’s health, the government’s proposed food strategy must put people over profits
By Rachael Walshe, Post-doctoral Researcher, University of Canberra
Kelly Donati, Vice-Chancellor's Research Fellow, RMIT University
Molly Fairweather, Research Officer, Department of Nutrition Dietetics and Food, Monash University
Nick Rose, Senior Lecturer, William Angliss Institute
Local food networks have an important role to play in the promised national food security strategy, which must resist the influence of corporate interests
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 16, 2025