Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast: Safa, from the Palestinian diaspora, on how revealing her identity can make her feel unsafe

By Akwe Amosu
In each episode, we invite our guests to reflect on the assumptions that lie behind the question, “But where are you really from?“ and how they respond.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave
~ You usually need more than a few drops of blood, saliva or urine to detect illnesses. Here’s why
~ EU Needs Tougher Response to Attack on Turkish Opposition
~ Sri Lanka’s Tamil Women Await Justice 16 Years Since War’s End
~ Why does digital violence against LGBTI people in Thailand and Taiwan continue even after marriage equality?
~ Disarming Hezbollah is key to Lebanon’s recovery − but the task is complicated by regional shifts, ceasefire violations
~ Why Anthony Albanese’s presence at Pope Leo’s inauguration is shrewd politics
~ Saudi Arabia has big AI ambitions. They could come at the cost of human rights
~ Some young trans people take sex hormones so their bodies better align with their gender. What are the benefits and risks?
~ No chance to say goodbye – defeated MPs will rue not giving valedictory speeches
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter