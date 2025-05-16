Disarming Hezbollah is key to Lebanon’s recovery − but the task is complicated by regional shifts, ceasefire violations
By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies and Associate Professor of Francophone and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Dickinson College
A shaky truce is still in place in Lebanon. But the country remains on a tenuous footing with Israeli forces in the country’s south and Hezbollah refusing to lay down arms.
- Thursday, May 15, 2025