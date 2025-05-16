Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia has big AI ambitions. They could come at the cost of human rights

By Niusha Shafiabady, Associate Professor in Computational Intelligence, Australian Catholic University
This week, on his tour of the Middle East, United States President Donald Trump unveiled a suite of new deals with Saudi Arabia.

Trump claimed the deals were worth more than US$1 trillion (A$1.5 trillion). This is likely an overestimate. What's less murky is that many of these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
