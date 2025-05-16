Some young trans people take sex hormones so their bodies better align with their gender. What are the benefits and risks?
By Cristyn Davies, Senior Research Fellow in the Specialty of Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Blake Cavve, Senior Research Officer, Youth Mental Health, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Ken Pang, Group Leader, Transgender Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Michele O'Connell, Paediatric Endocrinologist, Royal Children's Hospital; Honorary Fellow Manager, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
For some trans and gender diverse adolescents, physical changes in puberty can be distressing and lead to a sense of disconnection from their true sense of self.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 15, 2025