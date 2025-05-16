Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave

By Ivan Kassal, Professor of Chemical Physics, University of Sydney
Tingrei Tan, Research Fellow, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
When a molecule absorbs light, it undergoes a whirlwind of quantum-mechanical transformations. Electrons jump between energy levels, atoms vibrate, and chemical bonds shift — all within millionths of a billionth of a second.

These processes underpin everything from photosynthesis in plants and DNA damage from sunlight, to the operation of solar cells and light-powered cancer therapies.

Yet despite their importance, chemical processes driven by light are difficult to simulate accurately. Traditional computers struggle, because it takes vast computational power to simulate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ You usually need more than a few drops of blood, saliva or urine to detect illnesses. Here’s why
~ EU Needs Tougher Response to Attack on Turkish Opposition
~ Sri Lanka’s Tamil Women Await Justice 16 Years Since War’s End
~ Why does digital violence against LGBTI people in Thailand and Taiwan continue even after marriage equality?
~ Disarming Hezbollah is key to Lebanon’s recovery − but the task is complicated by regional shifts, ceasefire violations
~ Why Anthony Albanese’s presence at Pope Leo’s inauguration is shrewd politics
~ Saudi Arabia has big AI ambitions. They could come at the cost of human rights
~ Some young trans people take sex hormones so their bodies better align with their gender. What are the benefits and risks?
~ No chance to say goodbye – defeated MPs will rue not giving valedictory speeches
~ The sun will come out tomorrow: remembering the life and music of Charles Strouse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter