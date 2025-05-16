Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave
By Ivan Kassal, Professor of Chemical Physics, University of Sydney
Tingrei Tan, Research Fellow, Quantum Control Laboratory, University of Sydney
When a molecule absorbs light, it undergoes a whirlwind of quantum-mechanical transformations. Electrons jump between energy levels, atoms vibrate, and chemical bonds shift — all within millionths of a billionth of a second.
These processes underpin everything from photosynthesis in plants and DNA damage from sunlight, to the operation of solar cells and light-powered cancer therapies.
Yet despite their importance, chemical processes driven by light are difficult to simulate accurately. Traditional computers struggle, because it takes vast computational power to simulate…
