Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka’s Tamil Women Await Justice 16 Years Since War’s End

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of people who disappeared during or after the civil war protest in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, November 15, 2013. © 2013 Doreen Fiedler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo This Sunday, May 18, marks 16 years since the Sri Lankan government defeated the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), ending an armed conflict that had raged for 26 years. But while the fighting has long been over, the battle for justice for Tamil women victims continues.Both sides in the conflict committed countless atrocities. Among the victims were female LTTE fighters and other Tamil women captured…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
