Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does digital violence against LGBTI people in Thailand and Taiwan continue even after marriage equality?

By Amnesty International
Content warning: This blog includes descriptions of violence against LGBTI people. We are publishing these details to bear witness to survivors’ experiences. Thailand and Taiwan are hailed as champions of the rights of LGBTI people in Asia, as the only two places in the region to legalize same-sex marriage. However, rights won at the registry […] The post Why does digital violence against LGBTI people in Thailand and Taiwan continue even after marriage equality? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No chance to say goodbye – defeated MPs will rue not giving valedictory speeches
~ The sun will come out tomorrow: remembering the life and music of Charles Strouse
~ Waste-to-energy in Australia: how it works, where new incinerators could go, and how they stack up
~ The space race is being reshaped by geopolitics, offering opportunities for countries such as New Zealand
~ Proposed US Budget Bill Will Harm Right to Health
~ ‘We are still waiting for our loved ones’: Families of the abducted speak out
~ The rebrand that went full circle: HBO Max to New HBO Max
~ Viral ‘Hongdae boy’ videos expose the fringe group of South Korean men trying to sleep with foreign women
~ So your primary school child has a ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’. Should you be worried?
~ How accurate are my medical records? You might be surprised how often errors creep in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter