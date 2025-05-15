The space race is being reshaped by geopolitics, offering opportunities for countries such as New Zealand
By Peter Zámborský, Senior Lecturer, Management & International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Christian Dietrich, PhD candidate, Department of International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Denis Odlin, Lecturer, Management & International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Getting into space is now a joint effort between states and companies, with plenty of opportunity for companies and countries willing to be flexible or neutral.
