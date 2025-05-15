Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed US Budget Bill Will Harm Right to Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Attendees pack the hearing room during a markup of US President Donald Trump's tax package in Washington, DC, on May 13, 2025. © 2025 Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images Members of the US House of Representatives are meeting this week to debate a legislative package that would, if enacted as written, have profound negative impacts on human rights in the United States.It should not become law. At its core, the bill would reshape how the US government raises and spends money. It would extend and deepen expensive tax cuts that disproportionately…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
