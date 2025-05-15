Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: Trump’s reign fits Curtis Yarvin’s blueprint of a CEO-led American monarchy. What is technological fascism?

By Luke Munn, Research Fellow, Digital Cultures & Societies, The University of Queensland
The Washington Post called Curtis Yarvin’s blog ‘required reading for the extremely online right’. He advocates for the end of democracy – and a governing monarch.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
