Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning young people from social media sounds like a silver bullet. Global evidence suggests otherwise

By Jasleen Chhabra, Research Fellow, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Vita Pilkington, Research Fellow, PhD Candidate in Men's Experiences of Sexual Trauma, The University of Melbourne
Zac Seidler, Associate Professor, Centre for Youth Mental Health, The University of Melbourne
Around 98% of Australian 15-year-olds use social media. Platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram are where young people connect with friends and online communities, explore and express their identities, seek information, and find support for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘We are still waiting for our loved ones’: Families of the abducted speak out
~ The rebrand that went full circle: HBO Max to New HBO Max
~ Viral ‘Hongdae boy’ videos expose the fringe group of South Korean men trying to sleep with foreign women
~ So your primary school child has a ‘boyfriend’ or ‘girlfriend’. Should you be worried?
~ How accurate are my medical records? You might be surprised how often errors creep in
~ Friday essay: Trump’s reign fits Curtis Yarvin’s blueprint of a CEO-led American monarchy. What is technological fascism?
~ This election, young people held the most political power. Here’s how they voted
~ A trial is testing ways to enforce Australia’s under-16s social media ban. But the tech is flawed
~ UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo
~ ‘And Just Like That…’ gives middle-aged women something media rarely does — a portrayal of their sexual lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter