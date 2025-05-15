Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A trial is testing ways to enforce Australia’s under-16s social media ban. But the tech is flawed

By Alexia Maddox, Senior Lecturer in Pedagogy and Education Futures, La Trobe University
Luke Heemsbergen, Senior Lecturer in Communication, Deakin University
My Le, Graduate Researcher, School of Communication and Creative Arts, Deakin University
Australia’s move to ban under-16s from social media is receiving widespread praise. Other countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore and Japan, are also now reportedly considering similar moves.

The ban was legislatedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
