Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘And Just Like That…’ gives middle-aged women something media rarely does — a portrayal of their sexual lives

By Marie-Agnes Parmentier, Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Catherine A. Coleman, Professor of Strategic Communication, Texas Christian University
Katherine C. Sredl, Lecturer of Marketing, Loyola University Chicago
Linda Tuncay Zayer, Professor of Marketing and Smith Chair of Business Administration, Loyola University Chicago
The HBO Max series ‘And Just Like That…’ provides a platform for the representation of middle-aged women as multifaceted and sexually agentic individuals.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
