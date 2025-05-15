Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Denmark’s oysters are transforming foodies into citizen scientists

By Dominique Townsend, Visiting Researcher, School of Geography and Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Camille Saurel, Senior Researcher, Coastal Ecology, Technical University of Denmark
Pedro Seabra Freitas, Senior Researcher in Coastal Ecology, Technical University of Denmark
This year 80 people put on their waders, grabbed buckets and quadrats (square metal frames), and splashed through the clear shallow waters. Once they reached one of the many sampling locations, marked by miniature floats, they threw their quadrats into the shallow water, ready to collect all the sea life that landed inside their quadrats.

No one had any idea what they might find living on the seabed until they reached into the water. Nearby, kids peered down at the seabed using…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
