Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rising Food Prices Deepen Nigeria’s Poverty Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vendors display tomatoes for sell at Mile 12 market in Lagos, Nigeria, July 7, 2021. © 2021 Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via AP Photo Several West African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, and Gambia, proudly compete over who makes the best “jollof rice,” rice cooked in spicy tomato sauce. But in Nigeria, this cultural staple is becoming a luxury because of soaring inflation, while government support remains slow and inadequate.Last month, SBM Intelligence, a geopolitical research and strategic communications firm, released its latest SBM Jollof Index.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
