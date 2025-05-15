Tolerance.ca
How a toxic seaweed choking Caribbean beaches could become a valuable resource

By Emily Wilkinson, Principal Research Fellow, ODI Global
Emma Tompkins, Professor of Geography, Environment & Development, University of Southampton
Each year, between March and October, large amounts of brown seaweed called sargassum wash up on the shores of Caribbean islands – choking beaches, damaging marine life and threatening tourism and public health. But a number of local entrepreneurs are hoping the seaweed could create an economic opportunity.

From the coast of west Africa to the Caribbean Sea and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
