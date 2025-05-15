Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NFTs in sports: What to know about the dangers of fraud and counterfeiting

By Thierry Warin, Professor of Data Science for International Business, HEC Montréal
Nathalie de Marcellis-Warin, Professeure titulaire en théorie de la décision et gestion des risques, Polytechnique Montréal
Robert Normand, Researcher, Polytechnique Montréal
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are experiencing spectacular growth thanks to the new opportunities they offer for interaction and monetization to fans, clubs and athletes in the sports industry.

Platforms such as NBA Top Shot, which allows users to own key moments in basketball as NFTs, generated nearly $500…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
