Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the pope a mathematician? Yes, actually – and his training may help him grapple with the infinite

By Balthasar Grabmayr, Junior Professor of Philosophy, University of Tübingen
Humans are finite creatures. Our brains have a finite number of neurons and we interact with a finite number of people during our finite lifetime. Yet humans have the remarkable ability to conceive of the infinite.

This ability underlies Euclid’s proof that there are infinite prime numbers as well as the belief of billions that their gods are infinite beings, free of mortal constraints.

These ideas will be well known to Pope Leo XIV since before his life in the church, he trained as a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
