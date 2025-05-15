Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India and Pakistan have agreed a precarious peace – but will it last?

By Alex Waterman, Lecturer in Peace Studies and International Development, University of Bradford
M. Sudhir Selvaraj, Assistant Professor, Peace Studies and International Development, University of Bradford
India and Pakistan stepped back from the brink of catastrophe on May 10 after a US-brokered ceasefire brought rapidly escalating hostilities between the two countries to an end. But tensions are still running high.

The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, said on May 12 that India has only “paused” its military action against Pakistan…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
