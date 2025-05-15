US safety net helps protect children from abuse and neglect, and some of those programs are threatened by proposed budget cuts
By Todd Herrenkohl, Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
Kathryn Maguire-Jack, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
Rebeccah Sokol, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
Society as a whole can benefit from programs that protect kids because the harms experienced in childhood can last a lifetime.
