Disarming Hezbollah is key to Lebanon’s recovery − but task is complicated by regional shifts, ceasefire violations
By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies and Associate Professor of Francophone and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Dickinson College
A shaky truce is still in place in Lebanon. But the country remains on a tenuous footing with Israeli forces in the country’s south and Hezbollah refusing to lay down arms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 15, 2025