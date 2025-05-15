Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

7 queer African works of art: new directions in books, films and fashion

By Gibson Ncube, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Andy Carolin, Associate Professor of English Literature, University of Johannesburg
Queer African creatives have been making their mark around the world through a range of forms – books, films, fashion, art, music. Their work wins awards, sets trends and is studied by scholars. Most research on African queerness, however, comes from outside the continent.

So, we put together a special journal issue to celebrate some of these works that have appeared over the past decade or so. And also to create a space for African and Africa-based scholars to reflect on what’s happening on the continent.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Ley and Littleproud have had a prickly relationship – can they negotiate a smooth future?
~ Kenya has a bold new disability law: now to make it work
~ Algebra is more than alphabet soup – it’s the language of algorithms and relationships
~ US safety net helps protect children from abuse and neglect, and some of those programs are threatened by proposed budget cuts
~ Pope Francis drew inspiration from Latin American church and its martyrs – leaving a legacy for Pope Leo
~ What Pope Leo XIV’s coat of arms and motto reveal about his dedication to the ideals of St. Augustine − an art historian explains
~ Hurricane disaster planning with aging parents should start now, before the storm: 5 tips
~ Congress began losing power decades ago − and now it’s giving away what remains to Trump
~ Unprecedented cuts to the National Science Foundation endanger research that improves economic growth, national security and your life
~ What the voter gender divide means for Canada’s political future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter