Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: US Lifting Sanctions Will Bolster Rights, Recovery

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrians celebrate in Umayyad Square after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to ease sanctions on Syria in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.  © 2025 AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki (Washington, DC) – US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States will remove longstanding sanctions on Syria is a critical step toward improving Syrians’ access to fundamental economic rights and encouraging efforts to rebuild a country devastated by years of grueling conflict, Human Rights Watch said today. The announcement should be followed by concrete…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
