Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Deplorable life sentence handed to peace activist an “affront to justice”

By Amnesty International
The life sentence handed down to Anglophone peace activist Abdu Karim Ali is an affront to justice, and he should be released immediately, Amnesty International said today, after obtaining the judgment convicting him. Abdu Karim Ali, who was charged with “hostility against the homeland” and “secession”, was sentenced by the military Court in Yaoundé on […] The post Cameroon: Deplorable life sentence handed to peace activist an “affront to justice” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I will not eat the bugs’: examining a right-wing narrative about scarcity and insect consumption
~ Trump is pushing the EU and China closer. Is this a full reset, or just strategic readjustment?
~ Likely final House seat outcome: 94 Labor, 44 Coalition, 12 Others
~ Where do cuts to USAID leave the future of foreign aid in Africa? Podcast
~ China/Tibet: Panchen Lama Forcibly Disappeared for 30 Years
~ “This is my home, and I will never leave”: Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians
~ Dishevelled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ It’s wild mushroom season in Australia. Here’s how to stay safe and avoid poisoning
~ As the Latrobe Valley moves away from coal jobs, could a green worker’s cooperative offer a solution?
~ Trump signed plenty of contracts in the Middle East, but he’s no closer to the two ‘deals’ he really wants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter