Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump is pushing the EU and China closer. Is this a full reset, or just strategic readjustment?

By Gracia Abad Quintanal, Profesora Agregada de Relaciones Internacionales, Universidad Nebrija
The EU and China have, historically, had a complex relationship. This was encapsulated in the European Commission’s 2019 EU-China strategic outlook, which referred to China as both a “strategic partner”, but also an “economic competitor” and “systemic rival promoting alternative models of governance”.

Since the outlook’s publication, tensions have only increased between the two powers. More recently, disagreements over China’s responsibility for the origin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
