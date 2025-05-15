Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China/Tibet: Panchen Lama Forcibly Disappeared for 30 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns carry placards during a protest march demanding the release of their religious leader Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who was put under house arrest by the Chinese authorities this day in 1995 in Tibet, in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia (New York) – China’s government should free the 11th Panchen Lama Gendun Choki Nyima and his parents, whom Chinese authorities forcibly disappeared on May 17, 1995, and who have not been seen for 30 years, Human Rights Watch said today.The Panchen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I will not eat the bugs’: examining a right-wing narrative about scarcity and insect consumption
~ Trump is pushing the EU and China closer. Is this a full reset, or just strategic readjustment?
~ Likely final House seat outcome: 94 Labor, 44 Coalition, 12 Others
~ Where do cuts to USAID leave the future of foreign aid in Africa? Podcast
~ “This is my home, and I will never leave”: Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians
~ Dishevelled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ It’s wild mushroom season in Australia. Here’s how to stay safe and avoid poisoning
~ As the Latrobe Valley moves away from coal jobs, could a green worker’s cooperative offer a solution?
~ Trump signed plenty of contracts in the Middle East, but he’s no closer to the two ‘deals’ he really wants
~ The new leader of the Greens sits in the Senate. Why is that so unusual in Australian politics?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter