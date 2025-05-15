Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

“This is my home, and I will never leave”: Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians

By Amnesty International
For decades Israel has been confiscating Palestinian land and demolishing Palestinian homes often to make way for the construction and expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.  Since October 2023 there has been a sharp rise in the forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in […] The post “This is my home, and I will never leave”: Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
