Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The new leader of the Greens sits in the Senate. Why is that so unusual in Australian politics?

By Anne Twomey, Professor Emerita in Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
It’s not in the Constitution, but convention has always held that a prime minister should be drawn from the House of Representatives rather than the Senate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dishevelled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ It’s wild mushroom season in Australia. Here’s how to stay safe and avoid poisoning
~ As the Latrobe Valley moves away from coal jobs, could a green worker’s cooperative offer a solution?
~ Trump signed plenty of contracts in the Middle East, but he’s no closer to the two ‘deals’ he really wants
~ Fresh start for the Greens, with new leader Larissa Waters
~ Disheveled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, staring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 12 2025
~ Mauritania once again deports a large number of migrants
~ Return of the huia? Why Māori worldviews must be part of the ‘de-extinction’ debate
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter