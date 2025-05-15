Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Return of the huia? Why Māori worldviews must be part of the ‘de-extinction’ debate

By Nic Rawlence, Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
Phillip Wilcox, Associate Professor in Quantitative Genetics, University of Otago
There is nothing to stop de-extinction companies using specimens from museum collections, despite little Māori support for reviving lost native species.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disheveled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, staring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 12 2025
~ Mauritania once again deports a large number of migrants
~ Ferocity, fitness and fast bowling: how Virat Kohli revolutionised Indian cricket
~ After an autocratic leader was toppled in Bangladesh, democratic renewal remains a work in progress
~ Curious Kids: if our eyes see upside down, how does the brain flip the picture?
~ Libya: ICC’s Role Critical for Justice
~ ‘Politically unacceptable, morally repugnant’: UN chief calls for global ban on 'killer robots'
~ Peter Sullivan murder conviction quashed after 38 years in jail – it would be a mistake to see his case as a bizarre one-off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter