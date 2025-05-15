Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palestinians returning to Khan Younis after the withdrawal of Israeli forces, pull water containers to meet their vital needs under catastrophic conditions on May 6, 2024. © 2024 Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Israeli government’s plan to demolish what remains of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and concentrate the Palestinian population into a tiny area would amount to an abhorrent escalation of its ongoing crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and acts of genocide, Human Rights Watch said today. Israeli authorities, who…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Disheveled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, staring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 12 2025
~ Mauritania once again deports a large number of migrants
~ Return of the huia? Why Māori worldviews must be part of the ‘de-extinction’ debate
~ Ferocity, fitness and fast bowling: how Virat Kohli revolutionised Indian cricket
~ After an autocratic leader was toppled in Bangladesh, democratic renewal remains a work in progress
~ Curious Kids: if our eyes see upside down, how does the brain flip the picture?
~ Libya: ICC’s Role Critical for Justice
~ ‘Politically unacceptable, morally repugnant’: UN chief calls for global ban on 'killer robots'
~ Peter Sullivan murder conviction quashed after 38 years in jail – it would be a mistake to see his case as a bizarre one-off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter