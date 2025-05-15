Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Global Voices News Quiz: Week of May 12 2025

By Georgia Popplewell
Try your luck on this week's News Quiz, where you can test your knowledge of topics and events covered in recent Global Voices stories!


~ Disheveled, dehydrated delirium: new Aussie film The Surfer, staring Nicolas Cage, is an absolute blast
~ Gaza: Latest Israeli Plan Inches Closer to Extermination
~ Mauritania once again deports a large number of migrants
~ Return of the huia? Why Māori worldviews must be part of the ‘de-extinction’ debate
~ Ferocity, fitness and fast bowling: how Virat Kohli revolutionised Indian cricket
~ After an autocratic leader was toppled in Bangladesh, democratic renewal remains a work in progress
~ Curious Kids: if our eyes see upside down, how does the brain flip the picture?
~ Libya: ICC’s Role Critical for Justice
~ ‘Politically unacceptable, morally repugnant’: UN chief calls for global ban on 'killer robots'
~ Peter Sullivan murder conviction quashed after 38 years in jail – it would be a mistake to see his case as a bizarre one-off
