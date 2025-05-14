Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: if our eyes see upside down, how does the brain flip the picture?

By Daniel Joyce, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Southern Queensland

I heard that we see upside down, but our brain flips the image. How does it do that?

–Jasmine, Mount Evelyn, Victoria

Our eyes work thanks to light. Objects we can see are either sources of light themselves – like a candle or a phone screen – or light bounces off them and makes its way to our eyes.

First, light passes through the optical components of the eyes such as the cornea, pupil and lens.

Together, they help focus the light onto the retina that senses light, while also controlling the intensity of light to help…The Conversation


