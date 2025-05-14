Should AD stand for Alzheimer’s disease, or for Auguste Deter, the patient whose case was first described?
By Donald Weaver, Professor of Chemistry and Senior Scientist of the Krembil Research Institute, University Health Network, University of Toronto
Dementia patient Auguste Deter’s contribution to the 1907 single case report study by Alois Alzheimer was immense: Deter’s life, illness and death are the story of Alzeimer’s disease.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025