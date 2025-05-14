Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US Should Protect Exiled Cuban Dissidents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rapper Eliecer Marquez Duany, also known as "El Funky" listens to a congressional roundtable on human right abuses in Cuba, July 10, 2023, in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, US. © 2023 Marta Lavandier/AP Photo Last week, a group of 14 exiled Cuban dissidents living in the United States sent a letter to the US government and several members of Congress, urging officials to help them obtain legal status in the country. Some of them said they feared deportation.Among the dissidents is rap singer Eliexer Márquez Duany. Known as El Funky, Márquez is one of the authors of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
