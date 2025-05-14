Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Establishment of the special tribunal for the crime of aggression must ensure victims-centered justice

By Amnesty International
The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), Amnesty International, the International Commission of Jurists (the ICJ) and the undersigned organizations are encouraged by steps taken towards the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine by the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers, although regrettably final details on the mechanism’s legal framework, […] The post Ukraine: Establishment of the special tribunal for the crime of aggression must ensure victims-centered justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
