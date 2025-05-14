Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-sepsis syndrome: when the body recovers but the brain doesn’t

By Steven W. Kerrigan, Professor of Precision Therapeutics, School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition triggered by the body’s extreme response to infection. It causes widespread inflammation, which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.

Thanks to modern medicine, survival rates have improved dramatically. But for many who survive, the battle isn’t over when they leave hospital. Instead, they enter a new and often overlooked phase of recovery marked by lingering, life-altering effects.

Post-sepsis syndrome (PSS) affects…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
