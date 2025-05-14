Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Court Convicts Rights Defender on Bogus Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russia's leading independent election monitoring group Golos, in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia, October 9, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced prominent Russian rights defender and election monitor Grigory Melkonyants to five years in prison on charges of involvement with a foreign “undesirable organization.” It’s yet another hideous result of Russia’s perversion of the justice system to punish independent civic activism.Melkonyants, who has been in pretrial custody…


© Human Rights Watch -
