Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Enough already': A voice from the trans community facing horror in Colombia

By Rowan Glass
Sara's death was not an exception, but a reflection of systematic violence. In this interview, Lucía Jiménez shares her mourning, her analysis, and her love for trans life.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China-US trade war: the next 90 days are a big deal for Beijing as it seeks long-term solutions
~ Peter Sullivan murder conviction quashed after 38 years in jail – it would be a mistake to see his case as a bizarre, one-off
~ Universities and social care depend on immigration. The UK government’s plans could be an economic own goal
~ Who is Project 2025 co-author Russ Vought and what is his influence on Trump?
~ Forget chatbots: research suggests reading can help combat loneliness and boost the brain
~ Why spring 2025 is so dry
~ Why are Turkey and the PKK turning to peace – and can it last?
~ Caveman method skincare: how neglecting skincare completely can give you ‘cornflake’ build-up
~ Post-sepsis syndrome: when the body recovers but the brain doesn’t
~ Andor showcases the power of music to oppose tyranny – an homage to the French Resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter