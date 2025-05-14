Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Leigh on more productive work in the age of AI

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh is charged with lifting Australia’s stagnant productivity. He says AI may help us do less drudge work, such as sending endless emails.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social platform Stocktwits and other sources of ‘alternative data’ may be hurting financial analysts’ long-term forecasts
~ Trump’s tariff threat to foreign films overlooks the value of multilingual cinema
~ Light is the science of the future – the Africans using it to solve local challenges
~ Southern Africa’s rangelands do many jobs, from feeding cattle to storing carbon: a review of 60 years of research
~ Two lizard-like creatures crossed tracks 355 million years ago. Today, their footprints yield a major discovery
~ Newly discovered frog species from 55 million years ago challenges evolutionary tree
~ M&S cyberattacks used a little-known but dangerous technique – and anyone could be vulnerable
~ UN Security Council Should Commit to People with Disabilities
~ Russia: Sentencing of election observer Grigory Melkonyants a brazen attack on peaceful activism
~ South African companies aren’t innovating enough: why support during tough economic times matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter