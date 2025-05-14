Tolerance.ca
Southern Africa’s rangelands do many jobs, from feeding cattle to storing carbon: a review of 60 years of research

By Kevin Kirkman, Professor of Grassland Science, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Craig Morris, Senior Researcher, Agricultural Research Council - Animal Production, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Helga van der Merwe, Doctor in Arid Systems Ecology, South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON)
South Africa’s rangelands have always had great value for the country. These areas offer more than just grazing for livestock. They provide services like purifying water, storing carbon and conserving biodiversity.

The grassland biome (28%), along with the savanna (32.5%) and the Nama-Karoo (19.5%), are collectively referred to as rangelands. They make up almost 80% of the land areaThe Conversation


