Two lizard-like creatures crossed tracks 355 million years ago. Today, their footprints yield a major discovery
By John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki, Lead Scientist, Mesozoic Ecosystems, Uppsala University
Per Ahlberg, Professor of Evolutionary Organismal Biology, Uppsala University
Where did the ancestors of all reptiles, birds and mammals emerge? A newly discovered fossil slab from Australia throws the entire timeline into question.
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025