Newly discovered frog species from 55 million years ago challenges evolutionary tree
By Roy M. Farman, Adjunct Associate Lecturer, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Mike Archer, Professor, Earth and Sustainability Science Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Australian tree frogs today make up over one third of all known frog species on the continent. Among this group, iconic species such as the green tree frog (Litoria caerulea) and the green and golden bell frog (Litoria aurea), are both beloved for their vivid colours and distinctive calls.
In the Early Eocene epoch, 55 million years ago, Australia’s tree frogs were hopping across the Australian continent from one billabong to the next through a forested corridor that also extended back across Antarctica…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025