Human Rights Observatory

M&S cyberattacks used a little-known but dangerous technique – and anyone could be vulnerable

By Hossein Abroshan, Senior Lecturer, School of Computing and Information Science, Anglia Ruskin University
The cyberattack that has targeted Marks & Spencer’s (M&S) is the latest in a growing wave of cases involving something called sim-swap fraud. While the full technical details remain under investigation, a report in the Times suggests that cyber attackers used this method to access M&S internal systems, possibly by taking control of an employee’s mobile number and convincing IT staff to reset critical login credentials.

Sim-swap fraud is not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
