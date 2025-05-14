Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Should Commit to People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A doctor adjusts the cover on the amputated leg of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl at the Artificial Limbs and Polio Center in GazaCity, February 26, 2025. © 2025 Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo As the United Nations Security Council prepares for Protection of Civilians Week 2025 on May 19-23, when many stakeholders gather to advance ways to protect civilians in armed conflict, UN member states should ensure that people with disabilities are included in efforts to strengthen protection and uphold international humanitarian law and human rights law.Human Rights Watch’s investigations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
