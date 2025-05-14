Tolerance.ca
Detroit’s next mayor can do these 3 things to support neighborhoods beyond downtown

By Deyanira Nevárez Martínez, Assistant Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, Michigan State University
Detroit stands at a pivotal moment.

Mayor Mike Duggan is preparing to leave office after 11 years at the end of 2025. The city’s next leader will inherit not only a revitalizing…The Conversation


