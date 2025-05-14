Lady Gaga bomb plot: Thwarted plan lifts veil on the gamification of hate and gendered nature of online radicalization
By David Nemer, Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies, University of Virginia
Arthur Coelho Bezerra, Professor titular, Instituto Brasileiro de Informação em Ciência e Tecnologia (Ibict)
Instead of promoting diversity, many social networks and other popular digital platforms function as machines for the production and circulation of hate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 14, 2025