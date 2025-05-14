Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific voyagers’ remarkable environmental knowledge allowed for long-distance navigation without Western technology

By Richard (Rick) Feinberg, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, Kent State University
Looking to the stars is an important part of how Pacific voyagers navigate. But deep knowledge of ocean currents, winds and waves, along with mental mapping strategies, are critical too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South African companies aren’t innovating enough: why support during tough economic times matters
~ Trump is making it easier to fire federal workers, but they have some legal protections - 3 essential reads
~ Detroit’s next mayor can do these 3 things to support neighborhoods beyond downtown
~ Taking intermittent quizzes reduces achievement gaps and enhances online learning, even in highly distracting environments
~ How does the EPA know a pesticide is safe to use in my yard?
~ Lady Gaga bomb plot: Thwarted plan lifts veil on the gamification of hate and gendered nature of online radicalization
~ How your genes interact with your environment changes your disease risk − new research counts the ways
~ Challenges to high-performance computing threaten US innovation
~ Pope Leo XIV’s link to Haiti is part of a broader American story of race, citizenship and migration
~ M&S cyberattacks used a little-known but dangerous technique
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter